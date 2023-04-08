Two fined RM4,000 each for hitting man with aluminium ROD

IPOH: Two men who were involved in a fight on Jalan Tanjung Rambutan-Tambun, last week, were fined RM4,000 each by the Magistrate's Court here today after they pleaded guilty to hitting a man, in an incident which went viral on social media.

Magistrate Jesseca Daimis also ordered Helmi Zaharuddin, 43, and Aslam Suliman, 28, to serve nine months in jail if they fail to pay the fine.

Helmi, a motorcycle painter, and Aslam, a mechanic, were charged, together with another individual who is still at large, with hitting K. Gopal, 34, on the head with an aluminium rod until he was injured, at Jalan Batu 8, Jalan Tanjung Rambutan-Tambun here, at about 5.30 pm, on July 27.

Both accused were charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or a fine, or whipping, or with any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, in a separate proceeding, Aslam was fined RM1,800, after pleading guilty to injecting amphetamine and methamphetamine into his body at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division office of the Ipoh district police headquarters, at about 8.40 pm, on Oct 24 last year.

Aslam was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for a prison sentence of up to two years or a maximum fine of RM5,000, if convicted.

Jesseca also ordered the accused to be jailed for three months if he fails to pay the fine and to undergo National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) supervision for two years. -Bernama