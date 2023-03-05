Two firemen injured while fighting fire at furniture factory

Malacca: Two firemen were injured while fighting a fire at a furniture factory here today.

One of them, Arif Aqmal Zulkiflee, 22, was injured on the right side of his body and the other, Mohd Ariffin Razid, 24, suffered a scald on the neck, said Tangga Batu Fire & Rescue Station chief Mohamad Fazzil Mohamad Yusof.

Both of them were administered first aid and sent to the Melaka Hospital for further treatment, he said when contacted by Bernama.

They were among 25 firemen from the Tangga Batu, Melaka Tengah, Cheng and Ayer Keroh fire stations who had rushed to the burning factory in the Bukit Rambai Industrial Estate after being alerted to the fire at 11.20 am, he said.

Mohamad Fazzil said Arif Aqmal, an auxiliary fireman from the Melaka Tengah Fire Station, slipped while dousing the flames and a piece of shattered glass pierced his side while hot water discharged onto Mohd Ariffin, who is from the Tangga Batu Fire Station.

He said the firemen brought the fire under control at 12.19 pm. The cause is being investigated, he added. - Bernama