TAWAU: Prompt response by the Tawau Fire and Rescue Department managed to save more than 300 lives from being lost in a fire that razed two houses at a water village last night.

The distress call came at 9.49pm, and four fire engines and 17 personnel were dispatched to Kampung Sri Aman.

The fire was put out by 11.19pm, according to Tawau fire chief, Sharudy Delamin, adding no-one was injured.

In an incident this morning, firefighters received a distress call from the public about a fire at a Level 2 unit in Kuhara Court, at 5.24am.

A fire had broken out in the kitchen and a 53-year-old renter, who was asleep at the time, was rescued. The fire was put out by 6.31am. — Bernama