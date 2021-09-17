Two fish farm workers reported missing in Pulau Tengah waters

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has resumed its search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate two missing foreign fish farm workers who fell into the sea in the waters of Pulau Tengah, Klang, near here, yesterday.

Selangor MMEA director Maritime Captain Mohd Rosli Kassim said the second day SAR operation to locate two male victims, Priadi, 34, an Indonesian, and Saw Bearry Htoo, 30, a Myanmar national, was coordinated by the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-centre (MRSC), at 7am today by deploying the Pengawal 26 boat and two Maritime jetski units.

He said both victims were said to be last seen wearing white KS Aquaculture shirts with blue pants and not wearing safety jackets while working at the KS Aquaculture ‘kelong’ (fish farm).

The SAR operation was activated yesterday at 5.10pm, to locate two victims who were said to have fallen into the sea at around 4pm, he said in a statement today.

Today’s operation was also assisted by boats from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Marine Police and the local fishing community.

In the meantime, he also reminded the public to always prioritise safety aspects before doing any activities at sea.

“We also ask the public to channel any information related to crime and emergencies at sea through the Selangor Maritime Operations Centre at 03-3176 0627 and MERS 999 which operates 24 hours,” he said. -Bernama