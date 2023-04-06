Two fishermen rescued in Kuala Langat waters

SHAH ALAM: Two fishermen faced anxious moments when their boat went adrift and capsized in waters around Kuala Langat due to a storm early today.

Selangor MMEA director Captain V. Siva Kumar (pix) said the agency was informed by the Port Klang Authority that the two fishermen had been rescued by a tugboat.

“An MMEA patrol boat was then mobilised to the location as soon as it received the information and managed to bring the two fishermen back to the shore by 2 pm,“ he said in a statement tonight.

According to Siva Kumar, the victims, Asmadi Saiman, 60, and his son Mohd Aslan Asmadi, 34, left the Kancung Laut Jetty at 5 pm yesterday.

“The two fishermen were taken to the Kelanang Jetty and handed over to the Civil Defence Force for a medical check-up,“ he said, adding that both of them were unharmed in the incident. - Bernama