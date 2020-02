SHAH ALAM: Two fishermen died while two others passed out after they were believed to have sniffed poison gas in a fishing trawler at the fisherman’s jetty, Jalan Bagan 4, Sungai Besar, near here today.

Sabak Bernam district police chief, Supt Agus Salim Mohd Alias said the incident took place at 2.50pm.

‘’Two of the fishermen were killed and two others were knocked unconscious at the scene when they sniffed the gas while transferring fish from the boat to the jetty.

‘’Police investigations found that the gas was used to freeze the fish catch in the freezer of the boat but its type has yet to be identified. The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia was rushed to the location.

‘’An inspection found all the victims were Indonesians but their identities are still being determined. The actual cause of deaths and the incident are still being investigated,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama here. - Bernama