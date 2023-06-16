Two foreign men nabbed for urinating in public area of BSI

JOHOR BAHRU: Two foreign men have been arrested for urinating in a public area of the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) here two days ago.

Johor Bahru Selatan (JBS) district police chief ACP Raub Selamat (pix) said the two, aged 48 and 66, were nabbed in the building at 12.12 am and 3.56 am on the day of the incident.

“The JBS district police headquarters received a report from BSI auxiliary police personnel regarding two foreign men who indulged in indecent behaviour by urinating in a public area within BSI.

“However, urine tests showed the two were not under the influence of drugs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Raub said the case was being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Of late several cases of foreigners urinating in public areas of CIQ BSI have reported, with videos of such incidents going viral. -Bernama