Two foreign men ordered to enter defence over murder of Grab driver

SHAH ALAM: Two men, an Indian national and a Myanmar, were ordered to enter their defence by the High Court here today over the murder of a Grab driver five years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor made the decision after the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Sua Lay, 38, and Gurpreet Singh, 28.

“After studying all evidence and arguments, the court finds there is a prima facie case.

“This involves the discovery of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of the second accused (Gurpreet) in a test at the scene of the incident and the evidence involving the first accused (Sua Lay) who led the way to find the car keys of the deceased besides the rough estimate of death of between one and two days was in accordance with the charges presented,“ she said.

Sua Lay and Gurpreet are charged with the intention to kill Aiman Nosri, 27, in the parking lot at the backlane of Block C in Taman Selayang Makmur, Selayang Baru, Batu Caves, at 10.08 pm, June 21 2018.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code which provides for the mandatory death penalty, if convicted.

The two accused chose to give sworn evidence in the witness box at the defence proceedings set for May 9, 16, 17 and 18.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohammed Heikal Ismail while Sua Lay was represented by lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh and Gurpreet was represented by lawyer Muhamad Amirul Jamaluddin. - Bernama