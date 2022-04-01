Two foreign women detained over murder of elderly man

KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign women have been detained to assist in the investigation of a local man in his 70s who died after being treated for four days at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

The victim who was treated for injuries to his face and chest, was believed to have been beaten.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said both suspects, aged 45 and 49 years old were detained in two separate arrests between 3.45 pm and 8.43 pm yesterday (March 30).

He said both of the suspects will be remanded until next Wednesday. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

According to him, the victim was taken to HKL at 11 pm on March 26 after he was found unconscious on the sidewalk of a shop along Jalan Pasar in Pudu.

“The victim died at 2.45 pm yesterday of his injuries. We are still investigating the motive of the murder,” he said when contacted today. — Bernama