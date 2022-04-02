Two foreign women rescued from sexual exploitations

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police rescued two foreign women who were victims of exploitation to provide sexual services in a raid on a hotel in Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Bayan Lepas near here two days ago (March 31).

Penang CID chief, SAC Rahimi Ra’ais said, acting on a tip-off and intelligence, a team from the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) raided the hotel and rescued the two women, aged 27 and 28.

“Two local males, aged 29 and 39, who were believed to be the caretakers and agents of a syndicate, were also detained for further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigation found the two women were believed to have been exploited to provide sexual services and further investigations were still being conducted.

He said the two suspects were remanded for six days to help in the investigation and the case was being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants 2007. - Bernama