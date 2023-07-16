Two foreigners arrested for suspected murder of fellow countryman

JOHOR BAHRU: Two foreigners have been arrested for the suspected murder of their fellow countryman, who had the right side of his neck slashed during a fight at Taman Desa Cemerlang, Ulu Tiram here last night.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the two suspects, 39 and 40, were arrested around Taman Desa Cemerlang at 12.10 am following a public tipoff about about the fight that occurred in a rented room in a shop at 11.15 pm. Three box cutters were also seized during the arrests.

The victim, a 37-year-old shop worker, who was found unconscious in a pool of blood at the shop, was subsequently confirmed dead and sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital for an autopsy.

“Investigations revealed that the fight occurred when the victim provoked the suspect, who was drunk,“ he said in a statement today.

Both suspects have been remanded for further investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he added.-Bernama