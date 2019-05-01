Two foreigners die of methanol poisoning in Perak (Updated)

IPOH: Two men, a Bangladeshi and a Myanmarese, died at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here today of suspected methanol poisoning.

Perak Health director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said both victims, who were in a semi-conscious state, were admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit on April 28 after suffering from blurred vision, nausea, vomiting and stomach ache after consuming alcoholic drinks.

“They were reported to be in critical condition when admitted to the hospital and died early this morning,“ she said in a statement today, adding that she had yet to receive the results from the clinical samples sent to the laboratory for tests to detect methanol.

She said investigations were still going on to identify the cause and that they would also step up surveillance of alcoholic drinks in the market.

“The public is advised to avoid consuming fake alcoholic drinks. If any individual suffers from symptoms like stomach ache, breathing difficulties, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, severe headache as well as leg cramps after consuming alcoholic drinks, please seek immediate treatment at the nearest hospital,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Batu Gajah police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said police on duty at police beat 10, HRPB received information on the death of a Myanmar construction worker known as Than Hta Young, 40, at about 10am this morning.

He said investigations revealed that the victim died of suspected poisoning caused by consuming alcohol.

“The victim is believed to have bought the liquor at Pusing near Batu Gajah. An earlier inspection found no criminal elements,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said, before the Bangladeshi man identified as 32-year-old Roy died, he wanted to borrow money from his friend to pay for treatment at the Balbir Menglembu Clinic here on April 28.

“The friend of the deceased came to the clinic to pay for the treatment and at the same time the doctor at the clinic suggested the deceased be taken to HRPB for further treatment.

“The friend and the deceased went to HRPB in a taxi and on the way the deceased said he felt nauseous and dizzy and felt like vomiting,“ he said.

He said the victim was admitted at HRPB for two days and was pronounced dead today. — Bernama