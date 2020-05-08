Two foreigners killed in bike-lorry collision

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two foreigners were killed when their motorcycle collided with a lorry transporting fish at Kampung Pengkalan Setar here, last night.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Mat Din said in the 11 pm incident, the motorcycle that the two men, aged 19 and 24, were riding on skidded into the opposite lane before crashing into the lorry that was coming from Kampung Gelugor and heading to Kampung Atas Tol.

“The victims, who were United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card holders and believed to be Myanmarese, sustained severe injuries and were killed on the spot, while the lorry driver and his assistant, aged 27 and 46 respectively, were not injured,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The body of the two victims were sent to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah for post mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama