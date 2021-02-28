Two found dead in flats unit

KUALA LUMPUR: A Pakistani man and a local woman were found dead in a flats unit at Taman Seri Sentosa, Old Klang Road here on Saturday

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the 41-year-old Pakistani was found hanged from a ceiling fan at the living room of the unit at the flats on Jalan Sri Sentosa 9 .

He said a 53-year-old woman whose body was found in a bedroom and covered with a cloth was found with strangulation marks on her neck.

Anuar said police were alerted to the case by the owner of the house at about 6pm.

He said the 37-year-old man had told police that an Indonesian woman who is a housemate of the victims had informed him of the gruesome find.

Anuar said the woman told police that she last saw the victims alive at 7.30am on Saturday when she left for work.

He said neighbours also told police that they did not hear any commotion at the house.

Anuar said the case is classified as murder.