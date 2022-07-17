Two friends among seven individuals nabbed in anti-vice raids

MALACCA: Two local men who tested positive for methamphetamine were among seven individuals arrested during a raid at four entertainment outlets around Melaka Raya here last night.

State police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said the two friends, aged 25 and 50, were nabbed at one of the premises in an operation dubbed Op Bersepadu Khas Maksiat which kicked off at 12.30 am.

He said a 42-year-old local man who is the caretaker of one of the premises was also arrested to assist in the investigation under Section 55B (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for employing four foreign women without a valid work permit.

“The four women, aged 31 to 38, were detained for misusing social visit passes as well as work permits by working as waitresses at the entertainment centre involved and will be investigated under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the raids were carried out simultaneously and checks were made on a total of 312 individuals comprising 195 local men, 112 local women and five foreign women aged between 22 and 45.

In the meantime, Zainol said police had conducted 56 raids involving entertainment outlets, massage parlours and budget hotels around the state in the first six months of this year to prevent vice activities and track down wanted individuals.

Following the raids, a total of 195 individuals were detained, comprising 49 locals and 146 foreigners, while some 24 summonses were issued to the owner of premises for various offences. — Bernama