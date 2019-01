KUALA LUMPUR: Two friends pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge of robbing a woman in a condominium car park two weeks ago.

Ainol Shafik Johar, 23, a security guard and Ahmad Farizal Ahmad Fuad, 29, a store assistant at a Speedmart convenience store, were charged together for gang robbery on Chou Lee Har, 40, a marketing staff, and took, among others, her identity card, credit card, ATM card, driving license, backpack, remote control of a car, RM1,000 cash and a mobile phone.

They were charged with carrying out the act in front of the elevator of a car park at Kuchai Avenue Condominium, Kuchai Lama, here at 5.10am, Jan 2 under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum jail term of 20 years and could be caned, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Aris Kamalluddin did not offer bail for both accused.

Attorney Keshreena Kaur Sidhu, representing Ahmad Farizal, pleaded for his client to be allowed bail on the grounds that the accused had to support his wife and three little children while Ainol Shafik, who was unrepresented, said that he had no guarantor since his family did not know that he was arrested by the police.

Judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid allowed both men a bail of RM6,000 with one surety each on two additional conditions namely that the accused must report to the nearest police station on every first day of the month and must be at home between midnight to 6am until the case is over.

The court fixed Jan 30 for re-mention of the case. — Bernama