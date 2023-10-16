Two friends charged for trafficking 20 kg of ganja

KANGAR: Two friends were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for trafficking 20 kilogrammes of ganja (cannabis) early this month.

The accused, Mohamed Azlan Shah Abdul Jaafar, 28, a labourer and Fauzan Faris Mohamad Fadzli, 27, a bartender, nodded after the charge was read to them before Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor but no plea was recorded.

According to the charge, the duo committed the offence at the Politeknik Ulu Pauh traffic light intersection, Kuala Perlis-Changlun Highway in Arau around 4.30 pm on Oct 4.

They were charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code and faced the death sentence, or life sentence and also punished with whipping of not fewer than 12 strokes if not sentenced to death.

Both accused, who were unrepresented, were not granted bail. The court fixed Jan 17, 2024 for mention pending a chemical report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Atikah Ab Rashid appeared for the prosecution.-Bernama