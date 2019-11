KUANTAN: Two friends were charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with the murder of a mechanic whose body was found floating in Tasik Paya Bungor, Gambang, last month.

The accused, D. Puhaleandran, 20, and N. Sathis Kumar, 27, both nodded to indicate that they understood when the charge was read before Magistrate Nurunaim Abdullah.

However, no plea was recorded from both accused who were unemployed as murder cases fall under the purview of the High Court.

Puhaleandran, from Banting, Selangor, and Sathis Kumar of Maran near here, were charged with murdering A. Raju, 39, between 3am and 5am on Oct 18 in a Proton Wira car at Felda Lepar Hilir 3, Gambang here.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Muhairi Mohamed Noh prosecuted them for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

In the proceeding, the two accused were not represented and Nurunaim set Jan 17 for remention.

On Oct 20, Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali confirmed the discovery of Raju’s body found floating with both his hands and legs bound, by water pump maintenance workers at the lake.

His body was identified by his stepbrother, who said that Raju often commuted from his home in Kampung Sri Jaya, Maran, to Gambang for work. — Bernama