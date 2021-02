KANGAR, Feb 11: Two friends face the death penalty after they were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 150.15kg of cannabis at Jalan Kilang Gula, Padang Besar on Feb 1.

The accused, Fazeri Din, 51 and Sukhon Ewon, 40, nodded after the charge was read to them before Magistrate Kamaliza Md Zain, but no plea was recorded.

According to the charge sheet, the two men, together with another suspect Amnat Ratsamee, who is still at large, were alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Kampung Batu Bertangkup, Jalan Kilang Gula in Padang Besar, at about 7.50 am on Feb 1.

They were charged under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code and faced the death sentence, if found guilty.

The court set April 13 for mention pending chemical report.

Prosecuting officer from the Kangar district police headquarters Inspector Mohd Zulfadzli Salehen prosecuted while Fazeri was represented by lawyers Syed Muhammad Anwar Syed Lokman Hakim and Syed Saifulizan Syed Abd Razak and Sukhon was not represented.

The media was not allowed to enter the court during the proceedings as stipulated by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (MKN), except immediate family members of the accused.- Bernama