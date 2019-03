PETALING JAYA: Two men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with possessing an uncertified Internet modem.

Food delivery rider Hong Chung Hing and site supervisor Hoo Kah Choon, both aged 33, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Mabel S. Muttiah.

They were charged with possessing an uncertified wireless Internet modem at Jalan Putra Permai, Seri Kembangan, here at noon on Feb 27, this year, and the charge was framed under Section 239 (1) (b) of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, read together with Section 34 of the Penalty Code which provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to two years or both, upon conviction.

It is understood that device has not been certified by Sirim, and is widely used by loan sharks to send short messages. — Bernama