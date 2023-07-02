Two friends escape gallows, get 12 years jail, whipping for drug possession

PUTRAJAYA: Two friends escaped the gallows after the Court of Appeal today set aside their convictions, on two counts of trafficking 626.55 grams of methamphetamine, five years ago.

However, Mohd Shazril Hafez Ibrahim, 29, and Ahmad Sawal Ramle, 32, as appellants, were convicted of possessing the drug, and were each sentenced to 12 years in prison and 10 strokes of the rattan.

A three-judge panel, led by Judge Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said, unanimously made the decision after lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, representing both appellants, informed the court that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) accepted their representation to waive the death sentence for trafficking to possessing the drug.

“After deliberating the mitigation of the two appellants, both are sentenced to 12 years in prison and 10 strokes of the rattan each, starting from the date of arrest on Feb 8, 2018,” said Judge Kamaludin, sitting on the panel with Judges Datuk Supang Lian and Datuk Wira Ahmad Nasfy Yasin.

According to two charges, they were jointly charged with possessing 626.55 grams of methamphetamine in the front room of a house in Jalan Kuala Berang, Kampung Padang Midin, Bukit Payong, Marang, Terengganu at 6.30 pm, Feb 8, 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and can be punished under Section 39A(2) of the same law, and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which carries a life sentence or not less than five years imprisonment and a maximum of 10 strokes of the rattan.

In January 2021, the Kuala Terengganu High Court sentenced the two men to death by hanging after they were found guilty of distributing 626.55 grams of methamphetamine.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which can be punished according to Section 39B(2) of the same law, and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty. - Bernama