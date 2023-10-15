Two friends found electrocuted at burger stall

IPOH: Two friends working at a burger stall were believed to have been electrocuted in an incident in Taman Bercham Jaya, here early today.

Ipoh district police chief Yahaya Hassan said the police were alerted to the incident, involving two men, aged 14 and 30, at 1.15 am.

“They were pronounced dead by ambulance personnel from Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB),” he said in a statement today.

He said the victims were believed to be working at the burger stall when they were believed to have been electrocuted.

Their bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem, he added. - Bernama