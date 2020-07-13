Two friends jailed 18 months for possession of stolen mobile phones

KUALA LUMPUR: Two friends were sentenced to 18 months’ jail each by the sessions court here today for possession of two stolen mobile phones belonging to a Pakistani in April this year.

Judge Mahyon Talib meted out the sentence to Al Hafizshahkirin Kamarulzaman, 34, and Nurfairoz Mansor, 42, after they changed their plea to guilty on the first day of the trial.

They were ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest on April 12.

The two men, both unrepresented, were charged with dishonestly receiving property stolen in the commission of a gang-robbery against Babar Bashir, 36, at a convenience store in Taman Sri Sinar, Sentul, here at 5pm on April 2.

The charge, under Section 412 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine, on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri requested the court to impose a deterrent sentence, as both of them have previous criminal records

In mitigation, Hafizshahkirin and Nurfairoz asked for a light sentence, saying they are breadwinners of their families. - Bernama