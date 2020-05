KUALA LUMPUR: Two friends were sentenced to six months’ jail each by the magistrate’s court here today for breaking into a luxury apartment.

Magistrate Mohamed Fared Abdul handed down the sentence on Khairul Amir Mohd Nasir, 28, and Mohd Hafis Rozman, 25, after the two men pleaded guilty to the charge.

They were ordered to serve their time at the Kajang Prison from the date of their arrest, which was last May 28.

The two men, and another person still at large, were charged with breaking into the apartment belonging to Splendid Supreme Sdn Bhd in Jalan Klang Lama here at 3.30pm last May 23.

They were charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to 14 years and is liable to fine, upon conviction. - Bernama