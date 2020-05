KUANTAN: Two friends died in an accident involving four vehicles at Km 145 Jalan Kuala Lumpur - Kuantan near Mentakab, Temerloh, near here last night.

Temerloh District Police Chief ACP Mohd Yusri Othman said N. Umarani, 43, died at the location while G. Pusphadevi, 47, was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (Hoshas), Temerloh.

Umarani, from Kampung Ketari, Bentong and Pusphadevi from Bestari Jaya, Selangor, were employed as security guards at a school in Bentong.

Mohd Yusri said besides the car driven by Umarani, the accident at 10.50pm also involved a Proton Saga with a family of five, as well as a lorry carrying bread, and another with second-hand goods.

“The accident was believed to have happened when the car carrying the victims who were traveling from the direction of Kuantan towards Kuala Lumpur went out of control while going around a bend, and went into the opposite land, colliding with the bread lorry.

“The Proton Saga which was behind the lorry then skidded on to the road shoulder while trying to avoid a collision, before it was hit in the back by the lorry carrying the second hand items which was also trying to avoid the pile-up,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Yusri said a six-year-old child who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Proton Saga was rushed to Hoshas for head injuries while six other victims did not suffer any injuries. - Bernama