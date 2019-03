KUALA LUMPUR: Two friends were killed after a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle they were riding is believed to have skidded before it crashed into the concrete wall on the left side of the tunnel in Jalan Tun Razak, heading towards the Persiaran KLCC here, earlier today.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkifli Yahya said the victims were identified as Annadwi Cassanova, 30, and Umar Mohd Hajih, 23, both from Kampung Kurnia Jaya Batu 4 Jalan Apas, Tawau, Sabah.

“The 7.42am incident occurred when the two victims were on their way to return home in Maluri and believed to have been speeding while travelling downhill before they lost control of the motorcycle and skidded before it crashed into the concrete wall,” he said in a statement.

He said both victims were seriously injured and were confirmed dead at the scene.

The victims’ remains were taken to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (PPUKM) for post-mortem and the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said. — Bernama