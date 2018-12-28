Two friends sentenced to jail, whipping for armed robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were sentenced to seven years’ jail and two strokes of the cane each by the sessions court here today for robbing a Bangladeshi cashier at an inconvenience store.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah handed down the sentence on security guard Mohd Amirul Akmal Mohd Razlik, 28, and his despatch rider friend, Ahmad Saberi Zulkifli, 30, after they pleaded guilty to the armed gang-robbery charge.

They were ordered to serve the jail sentence starting from today.

The two men, both unrepresented, were charged with committing gang robbery when armed with a chopping knife and a sickle at a 7-Eleven outlet at Kompleks Pasar Borong, Jalan Ipoh, here at noon on June 28 this year.

The charge, under Section 395 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the same law, provides for an imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping, on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Aris Kamaluddin prosecuted. — Bernama