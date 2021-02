KUANTAN, Feb 27: Two girls were found drowned while another boy is missing at Pantai Sungai Ular here, today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the incident occurred at about 5.45 pm, only 10 minutes after the victims and their family arrived at the beach which is located 200 metres away from their houses.

“We understand that the children are neighbours at nearby teachers’ quarters. They went to the beach with older family members but left the group to have a swim.

“It is also learned that the incident happened right in front of the other family members who are just a few minutes late,” he told reporters at the scene.

The victims have been identified as Fitrah Dhia Zahraa' Zaidi, nine, and her neighbour Nor Najuwa Mohd Ariffin, 13, while Nor Najuwa’s brother, Mohd Fazrul Hakimi, 11, is yet to be found.

During the incident, 13-year-old Fitrah Dhia Zulaikha Zaidi had almost drowned while trying to rescue her little sister Fitrah Dhia Zahraa' but was pulled out from the water by members of the public.

Mohd Noor said the search and rescue operation for Mohd Fazrul Hakimi which started this evening would cover an area of two kilometres from the scene.

The operation involved police personnel, firefighters and 65 villagers as well as fishermen who volunteer to search for the victim in the coastal area.

The victims’ bodies have been taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, Fitrah Dhia Zulaikha when met by reporters said her sister had run into the water without waiting for her and suddenly drowned.

“I managed to hold her hand but lost my grip when we were hit by the waves. I could only see her being swept away as I almost drown before a man on a boat pulled me out of the water,” she said.- Bernama