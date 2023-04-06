Two girls drowned, man missing while swimming at Bagan Lalang Beach

PUTRAJAYA: Two girls drowned while a man in his 30s is still missing while bathing at Bagan Lalang Beach, Selangor, this afternoon.

According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre (PGO), it received a distress call about the incident at 2.34 pm and six members from the Sepang Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene about 23 minutes later.

“The female victims aged seven and nine were found 50 metres from where they were suspected to have drowned and their deaths were confirmed by the Health Ministry (MOH).

“The male victim has yet to be found. Search operations are being carried out by the fire department,“ he said in a statement here today, adding that they had opened an operational control post at the scene to search for the victim.

IN Terengganu, the body of a teenage boy who was swept away by currents while bathing in Sungai Terengganu, near Kampung Dusun here last Friday was found at about 1.05 pm today.

Hulu Terengganu District Police Chief, DSP Hasmeera Hassan said the victim, Muhammad Adam Shazwan Mokhtar, 15, was found floating in the river near Kampung Temir by an individual who happened to be passing by the river, about three km from the location of the incident.

“The victim’s body has been taken to Hulu Terengganu Hospital for further action,“ he told reporters here today. - Bernama