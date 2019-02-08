Two girls pining for mother’s return

SUNGAI PETANI: Two girls are pining for their mother Norasilah Mat Lazim, 33, whom they have not seen for two years, and are appealing that she comes back home.

Nur Qistina Balqis Mohd Shah Rezan, 13, and Nur Aleesya Balqis, 10, are now living with their aunt, their mother’s sister Norafiza, 40, and her husband Mat Tabri Mohd Bahadon, 44, at their late grandparents’ house.

The last time the girls saw their mother, who left the house in 2013, was when their grandfather died in 2017.

Nur Qistina said she and her sister really missed their mother and hoped that she could come home and that they could be together again.

“The last time we talked to her was when she called last month. She asked how we were doing and said that she will come back, that she has to work to earn a living, but she did not say where she lives,” the girl told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, according to Norafiza attempts to contact her sister and brother-in-law had failed, adding that the situation had become more complicated as both her nieces had been selected to represent their school at the School Co-curricular Internationalisation Programme in Thailand, next month.

“Without the consent from one of their parents, the passport application and documentation process for the girls cannot proceed,” said the housewife.

Under the circumstances, Norafiza said she and her husband had no choice but to apply for legal guardianship of Nur Qistina Balqis and Nur Aleesya Balqis at the National Registration Department (JPN) and the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to facilitate the passport applications and other documentation concerning the girls.

She added that she still wanted her sister to come back and stay with her daughters.

Anyone with information of Norasilah’s whereabouts can contact Norafiza at 014-3411776. — Bernama