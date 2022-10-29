Two GOF personnel killed after car rams rear of stalled lorry

KOTA BHARU: Two General Operations Force (GOF) personnel died after the car they were in rammed the rear of a stalled lorry on the road shoulder at Jalan Rantai Panjang-Pasir Mas, early today.

Pasir Mas police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said Lance Corporal Jerry Layong Nyalin, 32, and Corporal Juna Jembat, 39, from the 8th Battalion in Pengkalan Chepa, here, died on the spot in the accident which occurred at 4.25 am.

“The lorry driver was not in the vehicle when the collision occurred. The bodies were taken to Pasir Mas Hospital,“ he said in a statement. - Bernama