Two govt agency staff among four remanded over graft probe

PUTRAJAYA: Two government agency officials and two company owners have been remanded for six days to assist in an investigation into soliciting and receiving bribes for a road slope maintenance project worth RM300 million.

According to a MACC sources, the four individuals aged between 39 and 42, were detained when they turned up at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here to give their statements.

The sources said the two government agency officials are suspected of soliciting and receiving bribes as inducement to help the two company owners obtain work related to the maintenance of slopes on federal and state roads.

One of the government officials is attached to an agency in Negeri Sembilan while the other is based at the Kuala Lumpur headquarters, the sources added.

The remand order was issued by magistrate Ahmad Asyraf Mohamed Kamal at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court following an application by the MACC this morning.

MACC special operations division senior director Tan Kang Sai confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama