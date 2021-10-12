Two govt agency staff nabbed in corruption probe

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday detained two employees of a government agency for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes from a private company as an inducement to secure a contract worth over RM180,000.

According to a source, both the suspects, aged 37 and 40, were arrested at about 2.30pm at a restaurant in Putrajaya.

Both suspects were said to have abetted to solicit bribes of about RM20,000 in exchange for a favour in getting a contract to supply, deliver and install office equipment from the agency.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed that the two men were detained for investigation under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He added that they would be taken to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow for the remand order application. -Bernama