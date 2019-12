KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) detained two individuals and seized 890 units of various types of suspected fake designer clothes worth more than RM400,000 at a hotel in Bangsar here, Sunday evening.

During the 7pm raid, a man and woman in their 30s were arrested while conducting a sale of counterfeit items such as sunglasses, hats, scarves and clothing using the Gucci, Nike, Versace and Dior brands.

Head of Investigation Enforcement Division, KPDNHEP Putrajaya Shamsul Nizam Khalil said initial investigations revealed that the suspects rented a place in the hotel to sell counterfeit goods at the real market price.

“They deceived the public saying that every item sold had been given a high discount and sold them for as low as RM100 to RM2,000 depending on the type of item.

“This is the new modus operandi detected and promotion of the sale of branded goods at hotels which are usually made through the Facebook site,” he told reporters at the KPDNHEP WPKL Store here, today.

He said the sale was usually held on weekends or holidays.

Shamsul Nizam urged the public to be cautious when buying branded goods and encouraged them to obtain them directly from authorised distributors.

“The public can lodge a report if they suspect the goods sold in a particular location are imitations,” he said, adding the case was being investigated under Section 102 (1) (b) of the Trademarks Act 2019. - Bernama