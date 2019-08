SHAH ALAM: Police have detained two men to assist the case in which an elderly woman was slashed to death while her grandson was seriously injured in a machete attack in Sabak Bernam, early yesterday morning.

Both the suspects were arrested in the Sabak Bernam area.

The first suspect, aged 37, was arrested at about 7pm yesterday, while the 45-year-old second suspect was arrested at 1am today, said Sabak Bernam deputy police chief, DSP Lim Chee Khoon.

Lim said police were still tracking down the remaining suspects and are expected to make more arrests soon.

“The motive for the attack is still under investigation,“ he added.

In the 4am incident on Wednesday, P. Runkanaikey, 78, was stabbed and died on the spot while her grandson N. Silamparasan, 22, was seriously injured after being slashed by five masked people in their home.

No cash or valuables, including a four-wheel drive vehicle, were taken by the suspects from the victims’ house. — Bernama