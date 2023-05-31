Two hurt in chemical storage warehouse blaze

KUALA LUMPUR: Two workers suffered severe burns when a chemical storage warehouse in Taman Teknologi Park, here, caught fire today.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the victims, aged 20 and 25, suffered 50 per cent burns on their bodies and were given initial treatment before being taken to Hospital Cancelor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bandar Tun Razak here.

The spokesman said the department received an emergency call about the incident at 4.35 pm and 14 personnel, including the Hazardous Material Special Team (HAZMAT) from the Bukit Jalil Fire and Rescue Station, were deployed to the scene.

“The rescue team arrived 10 minutes later and found that the blaze involved the chemical storage, which resulted in the two workers suffering severe injuries,” the spokesman said when contacted.

The fire, which affected an 800-square-foot area, was extinguished at 5.15 pm and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

“The chemicals involved in the fire have been neutralised and there was no pollution,” the spokesman said. - Bernama