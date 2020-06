KLUANG: Two family members were killed after the Proton Saga they were in with another victim collided with a tanker in a crash at Batu 23, Jalan Lama Sedenak - Simpang Renggam, near here, yesterday.

Fire and Rescue operations commander Mohd Khairi Zainudin said the victims were the driver of the car, Mohamad Nor Fahmi Suparto, 27, and his mother Amidah Khamis, 53, who was a backseat passenger. Both died at the scene due to serious injuries.

Mohamad Nor’s friend Mohd Shahrafie Ibrahim, 27, who was also injured in the accident, was sent to Kulai Hospital for treatment.

“At the time of the incident, a lorry carrying palm oil driven by a 48-year-old man was heading towards Simpang Renggam from Kulai, before colliding with Mohamad Nor’s car.

“The incident happened at a corner and was reported to the fire and rescue department at 11.54am,“ Mohd Khairi said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the fire and rescue department dispatched 16 firemen to the scene immediately after receiving the distress call and took about 15 minutes to remove the victims trapped in the vehicle using a special equipment.

“The operation ended at 12.50pm,” he said. — Bernama