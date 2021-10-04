Two incidents that can demolish PM’s ‘Keluarga Malaysia’

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) should realise how fragile is the “Keluarga Malaysia” edifice of his premiership when two incidents could threaten to demolish it yesterday.

Saying this, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang pointed out the two incidents.

Firstly, the racist remark by a Bersatu leader against national women’s singles player S. Kisona, using a racially derogatory “K” term, Lim said.

Secondly, when a preacher Ustaz Syakir Nasoha was seen in a viral video making disparaging racial comments about non-Muslim religions and the Dayak community, he added.

“If the Rukun Negara principles of nation-building for a united multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural Malaysia had been fully promoted among Malaysians in the past half a century, such disparaging remarks would not have occurred,” Lim said in a statement.

“If Malaysians had been fully imbued in the past half-a-century with the five Rukun Negara principles of nation-building, they would have appreciated the national strength that could be derived from the virtues and best values of the four great civilisations that meet in confluence in Malaysia – Muslim, Chinese, Indian and Western.

“But now we have Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Members of Parliament who challenge and dispute the legitimacy and appropriateness of the five Rukun Negara principles in the building of an united, prosperous and successful plural Malaysia.”

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Ismail Sabri gave a good interview on local television stations yesterday calling on Malaysians to unite as a family, setting aside religious, racial and political differences.

“I want us to live like a family, where we forget all our differences, whether in terms of religion, race, or even political differences should be set aside, so that all the people work together to develop Malaysia,” Ismail Sabri said.

Lim pointed out that the prime minister said differences among members of the community should be appreciated and not be an obstacle to unity.

Ismail Sabri added that the spirit of cooperation was also highlighted through the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Transformation and Political Stability signed by him as Prime Minister and Pakatan Harapan leaders on Sept 13, in the interest of the people and the country, especially in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is not a foregone conclusion that Ismail Sabri will be the sure winner in the next General Election because he has yet to prove that he has the best vision for the future of Malaysia, Lim said.

“Until he became Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri was dead set against the concept of a ‘Keluarga Malaysia’. Can he change and prove his commitment to his vision of a ‘Keluarga Malaysia’?” he added.