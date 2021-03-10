Two including ‘Datuk Seri’ remanded for six days over RM300,000 bribery

SHAH ALAM: Two individuals, including a businessman with the title of ‘Datuk Seri’, were remanded for six days to assist in the investigation into a bribery case amounting to RM300,000 in connection with the detention of 22 Chinese nationals at the Immigration depot.

Magistrate Fatina Amyra Abdul Jalil issued the remand order, from today until Monday, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Another individual, a woman who was an agent of foreign workers, 41, suspected of acting as a middle person, was also remanded to assist in the investigation.

An MACC source said the woman was arrested at 1am today while the 44-year-old man was arrested at about 8 pm yesterday. Both suspects were detained at the Selangor MACC Office.

The source also said that the male suspect claimed to be able to help solve the case of the detention of the 22 Chinese nationals who were detained over an online gambling syndicate and a scam.

The investigation was conducted under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama