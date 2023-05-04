Two, including former minister’s son, charged with offences related to subsidised cooking oil

SEREMBAN: The son of a former minister, his business partner and their company were charged in the Sessions Court here today with nine counts of submitting fake invoices and possessing more than the permitted amount of subsidised cooking oil.

Muhammad Faisal Hamzah, 39, the son of former Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, and Azizul Abdul Halim, 55, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to them before Judge Mazni Nawi.

The accused, who were both directors of Rimba Merpati Sdn Bhd, a licenced wholesaler for subsidised cooking oil, were charged with giving false information on documents or invoices for the sale of the controlled item to two retail stores here.

The offences allegedly committed at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) state office at 5pm on Aug 12 last year, were framed under Section 8(4) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The company was also charged with submitting false invoices and possession of cooking oil exceeding the 50-tonne limit, in accordance with Regulation 9(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

The offences were allegedly committed at the KPDN office and Rimba Merpati business premises at Sinar Andalas Industrial Area, Senawang at 11.15pm on Aug 11 and at 5pm on Aug 12, 2022.

KPDN deputy public prosecutors Mohd Sophian Zakaria and Syazwani Zawawi conducted the prosecution while both the accused were represented by lawyer Qurratu ‘Aini Zafirah Mat Shoib.

Mohd Sophian urged the court to impose a high bail on Muhammad Faisal and Azizul, in consideration of the nine charges and the offence involved cooking oil which is controlled by the government.

Qurratu ‘Aini Zafirah, however, said the court should not be influenced by the number of charges against the accused as they have yet to be proven guilty.

She added that the bail was to ensure the accused’s presence in court, not as a punishment.

“The accused had cooperated fully with the investigating officer in the investigation and this is their first offence,” she added.

The court then allowed Muhammad Faisal and Azizul bail of RM40,000 each and fixed June 7 for mention. - Bernama