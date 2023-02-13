Two including woman arrested for armed robbery in USJ

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was among two local individuals arrested on suspicion of being involved in an armed robbery at a house in USJ 9 in Subang Jaya here yesterday.

Both suspects, aged 31 and 26 were arrested in Klang and Kuala Langat respectively.

Subang Jaya district police chief, ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said in the 3.30 am incident, the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was sleeping in a bedroom when the male suspect stormed in with a machete before tying her hands with a charger cable.

“The suspects also tied the hands of the victim’s father before bringing both of them downstairs. They also tied the hands of the maid with an ironing cable,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said both suspects proceeded to ransack the house and took away jewellery, mobile phones and cash worth RM7,000 before fleeing the scene in a car driven by an unknown man.

“We are previewing the CCTV footage from a nearby area to help us in our investigations. We have also confiscated a car, two mobile phones, a tablet, some documents and a bag,” he said.

The public with information about the case can contact the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-78627100 or the investigating officer Insp. S Anthony at 016-2093470. - Bernama