Two independent living centres to empower the differently abled

PUTRAJAYA: Two Independent Living Centres (ILC) will be set up this year as the government’s latest initiative to empower people with disabilities in the country, said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

At the same time, according to the ministry, the ILC will also serve to carry out the enablement process in society.

The initiative was mentioned in a statement issued by the ministry today in conjunction with a dialogue session between Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister and 50 national non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and 70 state-run NGOs in Putrajaya yesterday.

The dialogue was held to identify the problems faced by the differently abled and to obtain inputs related to the planning and development of these people for the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Among the issues discussed were accessibility, strict enforcement against abuse of disabled parking bays, education opportunities for disabled children, employment opportunities for disabled persons, amendments to the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008, sports, housing and insurance opportunities for the disabled.

According to the ministry, 540,986 people with disabilities have registered with the Social Welfare Department as at April 30 this year. — Bernama