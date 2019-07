LABUAN: Two Indian nationals were charged with two separate crimes before magistrate’s court registrar Azimah Mohd Yusof, here today.

In the first case, a 33-year-old man was charged with having siphoned cash amounting to RM400,000 this year belonging to Arcade Money Changer (Labuan) Sdn Bhd at Jalan OKK Awang Besar, Labuan.

He is alleged to have committed the offence between March 21 and 26 this year.

Abdul Rahman Abdul Muthaliff, who was the money changer’s staff, was arrested on July 7 and released on police bail the same day.

The charge under Section 403 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail sentence of five years, whipping and fine upon conviction.

Azimah set bail of RM2,500 with two local sureties.

In the second case, Chandru Purun, 35, was charged with having hoodwinked a woman into believing he could get her the rent of RM500 from her tenant in Kampung Rancha-Rancha on Feb 9 at about 11 am, before disappearing with the money.

He was arrested on March 12, 2016.

Chandru was charged under Section 417 of the Penal Code which provides for one to five years imprisonment or fine or both, if convicted.

As no pleas were recorded from the duo, Registrar Azimah fixed July 23 for mention. — Bernama