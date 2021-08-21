Two Indian nationals die after inhaling poisonous gas - Fire dept

CYBERJAYA: Two Indian nationals died after inhaling what is believed to be poisonous gas while installing cables in a manhole at Persiaran SP3 here today.

In the 1 pm incident, the two male victims, Kesavan Matarasan, 30, and Sailu Makkala, 40, along with five other colleagues, were doing work at the location, before they were reported to have experienced shortness of breath and fell unconscious.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations), Hafisham Mohd Noor, said the victims, who were working in a 12-metre deep hole, died at the scene, believed to be due to toxic gas inhalation.

“The bodies of the two men were successfully removed from the hole at 4.30 pm and 5 pm respectively, by members of the Shah Alam Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) team,” he said when met at the scene.

He said that a total of 20 personnel from the Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Station, and a Hazmat team from Shah Alam were rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 2 pm.

“Hazmat personnel confirmed that there was gas in the hole. Inspection of the air and gas contents was carried out before the rescue personnel extricated the two victims,” he said.

He said that the bodies were taken to Serdang Hospital for post-mortem.- Bernama