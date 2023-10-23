Two individuals charged with uploading advertisement on gold shop opening by royalty without permission

KOTA BHARU: Two men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with improper use of the network facilities by uploading an advertisement on the opening of a gold shop by Tengku Bendahara of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra Sultan Ismail Petra without permission.

Aznizan Yusof, 46, and Nor Asri Che Husin, 42, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli.

The duo were charged with using the Facebook application service to knowingly upload the advertisement on the opening of the A&K Gold and Jewellery shop, purportedly by the Tengku Bendahara of Kelantan, without permission with the intention of annoying the Kelantan palace.

The offence was allegedly committed in Kampung Pasir Kota, here, at 6.55 pm last Oct 16.

The charge, framed under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed both accused bail of RM8,000 with one surety each and set Nov 23 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Akmal Mohd Bakri prosecuted, while Aznizan and Nor Asri were represented by lawyer Saiful Adli. - Bernama