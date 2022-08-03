Two individuals fined RM30,000 for possession of unlicenced cooking oil

PETALING JAYA: Two individuals were each fined RM30,000 by the Sessions Court here today for having in possession 7,135 kilogrammes (kg) of cooking oil in wholesale amounts without a licence, last year.

Judge Jamaludin Mat meted out the fine on Yeo Yi Jin, 25, and R. Jeevakumar, 48, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court also ordered both the accused to be jailed for a year if they fail to pay the fine. Both of them paid the fine.

The duo were charged with having in their possession scheduled controlled items, namely 7,135 kg of cooking oil in a state of reasonable suspicion, at premises in Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan at 9.30 pm on Aug 12, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, punishable under Section 22(1) of the same Act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

According to the facts of the case, the investigation by the authorities found that the premises had been rented by Yeo and used by Jeevakumar to carry out activities of misappropriation of subsidised and controlled goods with the woman’s consent.

Deputy Public Prosecutor from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Nor Alimah Mohd Sanusi prosecuted the case, while both the accused were represented by lawyer Datuk R.Thri Chelvam. - Bernama