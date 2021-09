SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today detained two individuals including a civil servant after they were believed to have accepted a bribe of about RM18,000 from a company supplying fertilisers.

An MACC source said both suspects, in their 50’s, received the sum as a reward for helping the company to supply an organic liquid fertiliser worth over RM140,000 to a farmers’ organisation in Selangor.

Both suspects were arrested at 3pm today at the Selangor MACC office when they were present to give their statements.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, said the two men were detained for investigation under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He added that they would be taken to the Magistrate’s Court here around 9am tomorrow to obtain the remand order.

-Bernama