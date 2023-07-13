Two individuals lose over RM680,000 to investment scam

SEREMBAN: Two individuals lost more than RM680,000 after being deceived by non-existent share investment which offers profits of between two to five per cent a month from a company on social media.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof (pix) said police received a report on March 2 that a 71-year-old man who dabbled in the investment via Facebook and WhatsApp made payment amounting to RM550,000 to two bank accounts.

“The second victim is a 49-year-old woman who lodged her report on March 3, said she joined the scheme via Instagram and WhatsApp and had made payments to five bank accounts, lost RM132,688,” he said in a statement today.

He said following the reports, police arrested two owners of the investment accounts, comprising a 44-year-old man from Kuala Lumpur and a 44-year-old woman from Sabah on March 12 apart from tracking down other suspects involved.

Ahmad Dzaffir said so far, a total of 25 investigation papers have been opened throughout Malaysia involving the modus operandi with a total loss of RM4.2 million.

He advised the public not to be influenced by investments that offer high or unreasonable profits and to check the registration of the company involved with the police or Bank Negara Malaysia.

“If you think you have been scammed, immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) hotline at 997 to report the incident,“ he said. -Bernama