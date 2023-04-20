Two individuals questioned over discovery of woman’s body in Kulai

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have recorded statements from two individuals in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body at an abandoned bus stop in front of the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) premises in Kulai on April 12.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the two were the individual who gave information on the discovery of the body and the person who lodged a police report on the incident.

“We are still waiting for the hospital’s findings and it may take time. There is still no clue to help in investigation.

“The woman could be a foreigner as there was no bacillus calmette-guerin (BCG) injection mark on the body but even that is not certain,” he told reporters after the Johor police contingent’s breaking of fast event here last night.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow had been reported as saying that the woman, believed to be at least 25 years old, had suffered head injuries and died about two weeks earlier. Her decomposed body was found stuffed in a bag.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman said about 8,000 police officers and men would be on duty in Johor during the Aidilfitri period, including at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) here and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri.

He said they would be mainly involved in traffic control and monitoring at accident hotspots and congested areas, including manning 24 roadblocks at night.

“A total of 326 personnel will be deployed at BSI and 30 personnel at KSAB, which is not as congested,” he said.

He said Criminal Investigation Department teams would be on round-the-clock duty in every district to respond to any incidents. - Bernama