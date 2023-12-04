Two Indonesian detainees who escaped, recaptured

JOHOR BAHRU: Police successfully recaptured two Indonesian male detainees who escaped yesterday while on their way from the Kota Tinggi Court to the Ledang Prison in Jalan Felda Inas, heading towards Sengkang.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said both men were found within 24 hours in two separate locations in Jalan Felda Inas, Kulai.

Tok said the distance between the two locations was an estimated 1.5 kilometres, and both prisoners had discarded their lock-up uniforms and changed jeans and T-shirts, believed to have been stolen.

“Acting on information, the Intelligence and Operations Division of the Kulai district police headquarters rearrested Riki Rinaldi, 40, at a hut in a vegetable farm in Sengkang, Jalan Felda Inas-Kulai, at 10.35 pm yesterday.

“The other escapee, Samirudin, 36, was nabbed at a hut in a vegetable farm in Taman Saga, Jalan Felda Inas-Kulai, during a raid at 10.40 am today. Both escapees received light injuries as a result of jumping out of the van in their attempt to escape,“ he said in a statement today.

Tok said police have opened an investigation paper under Section 223/224 of the Penal Code which can result in a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

“Riki Rinaldi will be placed under a four-day remand beginning today, whereas the remand for Samirudin will be applied for tomorrow,“ he said.

Earlier, the media had reported that police were conducting a manhunt for two Indonesian nationals who had escaped while on transit from the Kota Tinggi Court to Ledang Prison in Jalan Felda Inas, heading towards Sengkang, yesterday.

At the time of the incident, both detainees were with two other Indonesian detainees on their way to serve a six-month jail term at Ledang Prison after being charged in Kota Tinggi Court for charges under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

All the Indonesians had been arrested by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency officers as they did not have valid passports or documents to enter Malaysia. - Bernama